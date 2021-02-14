Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2021 in tonight's results - who was voted off?

Sunday saw the remaining celebrities skating for the fourth time this year.

After Matt Richardson became the third celeb to leave last weekend, and Joe-Warren Plant was forced to quit during the week, seven contestants were left on the line up

Dancing On Ice 2021 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was Amy Tinkler who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2021 after the skate off against Lady Leshurr.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Jayne all saved Lady Leshurr, leaving Amy to go home. Although his casting vote was not needed, head judge Chris also saved Lady Leshurr.

Those taking to the rink on the Dancing On Ice line up this weekend were Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson, Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini and Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan.

They were joined by Sonny Jay & Angela Egan, Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield and Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman.

Jason Donovan did not skate this week on medical grounds but is expected to return to the competition next Sunday.

The weekend was a special Valentine's themed episode. At the end of each routine, the panel marked the celebs out of 10 while viewers voted for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was Lady Leshurr & her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield and Amy Tinkler & her pro partner Joe Johnson.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home. Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Picture: ITV