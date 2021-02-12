Here are this week's Dancing On Ice 2021 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.
Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series on Sunday evening, as all of the remaining celebrities skate together once more.
This week will be a Valentine's Day special with each routine themed on a classic love story.
As always, making up the judging panel are ice dancing superstars Torvill and Dean alongside John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo with hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.
Dancing On Ice line up
Last week saw Matt Richardson become the latest celeb to be eliminated.
On Friday, ITV announced that Joe-Warren Plant and pro partner Vanessa Bauer have had to withdraw from the competition due to medical grounds.
The pair will not be replaced, leaving us with seven remaining skaters.
They are Olympian Amy Tinkler, actor and singer Jason Donovan, and Olympic athlete Colin Jackson.
Joining them are TV personality Rebekah Vardy, Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes, rapper Lady Leshurr and radio DJ Sonny Jay.
Sunday evening they'll be performing a brand new routine together with their professional partners with each couple given a specific love story to theme their dances around.
Dancing On Ice 2021 Week 5 songs
Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman
Burning Love - Elvis Presley
Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson
Bang Bang - Will.i.am
Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield
Maneater - Nelly Furtado
Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan
I'll Be There For You - The Rembrandts
Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini
With or Without You - 2Cellos/U2
Sonny Jay & Angela Egan
Wellerman Sea Shanty - Nathan Evans (220 KID x Billen Ted Remix)
Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman
Marry You - Bruno Mars
As always, the the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.
Once the scores have been combined with votes from viewers, the bottom two couples will be revealed.
They'll face the fourth skate off of the series live on Sunday. Matt Richardson, Graham Bell and Myleene Klass have all been eliminated so far.
Both couples will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.
Dancing On Ice 2021 airs Sunday on ITV from 6PM.
Picture: ITV