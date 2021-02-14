Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard! Week 5 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2021 results from the scoreboard of Week 5.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together in a Valentine's themed episode.

Matt Richardson became the latest celeb to leave last weekend while Joe-Warren Plant was forced to quit during the week leaving seven contestants on the series.

Those left on the line up of Dancing On Ice's latest season are radio DJ Sonny Jay, TV personality Rebekah Vardy and Olympian Amy Tinkler.

Joining them are musician Lady Leshurr, Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes and Olympic athlete Colin Jackson.

Jason Donovan did not skate this week on medical grounds but is expected to return next Sunday.

At the end of each routine the judges - Torvill, Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed. This week that was Lady Leshurr & her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield and Amy Tinkler & her pro partner Joe Johnson.

The judging panel then chose who to save and who to send home and it was Amy who left Dancing On Ice this week.

Recap all the scores from Dancing On Ice on February 14 below...

Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 5

Celebrity Music Scores Ashley John Jayne Chris Total Sonny Jay Wellerman Sea Shanty - Nathan Evans 8.5 8.5 9. 9 35.0 Rebekah Vardy I'll Be There For You - The Rembrandts 7.5 8 8.5 8.5 32.5 Colin Jackson With or Without You - 2Cellos/U2 8 8.5 8 8 32.5 Faye Brookes Marry You - Bruno Mars 7.5 7.5 8.5 8.5 32.0 Lady Leshurr Maneater - Nelly Furtado 7.5 7.5 7.5 80 30.5 Amy Tinkler Tinkler Bang Bang - Will.i.am 7.5 7 7 7.5 29.0 Jason Donovan Burning Love - Elvis Presley X X X X DNS Joe-Warren Plant - X X X X DNS

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV.

