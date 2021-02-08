Matt Richardson speaks out after his exit from Dancing On Ice

Matt Richardson has spoken out after his exit from Dancing On Ice.

The TV host left Dancing On Ice on Sunday night in the third elimination of the series.

Matt was in the latest skate off against media personality Colin Jackson after the pair ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again, unanimously voting to keep Colin.

It was a short stay in the competition for Matt who had only just joined the show last week as a replacement for Rufus Hound.

Following his exit, Matt said: "I am quite relieved. This is the most horrifying and terrifying and fear-inducing thing I have ever done.

"The whole experience has been amazing. Training to skate, being a stand-in was amazing because everyone was doing the TV bit, I didn’t have to do any of that. I was very happy."

"But it has been great. [My pro partner] Vicky has been phenomenal. I have loved skating with her."

In a post on social media, Matt went on to say: "It has been the wildest weekend.

"From on Wednesday not thinking I was going into the show until today... it's been a real roller-coaster.

"I appreciate all of your support. It's been lovely and please keep watching.

"Losing to Colin, if I could lose to anyone it'd be him. Such a stand up bloke and such a good skater so please support him."

Following Matt's exit, those left on the Dancing On Ice line up alongside Colin are Corrie's Faye Brookes, rapper Lady Leshurr, TV personality Rebekah Vardy and Olympian Amy Tinkler.

Joining them are radio DJ Sonny Jay, actor and singer Jason Donovan and soap actor Joe-Warren Plant.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday evenings on ITV.

Picture: ITV