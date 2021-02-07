Here are the current favourites on Dancing On Ice ahead of the latest live show.

This week has seen a big shake up to the Dancing On Ice line up after both Rufus Hound and Billie Shepherd were forced to quit.

Matt Richardson joins the cast from this evening, having been training since December as a reserve skater.

As things stand, Corrie star Faye Brookes is still the 11/10 favourite to win, followed by teenage Emmerdale hotshot Joe Warren-Plant and Olympian Amy Tinkler at 7/2 after she joined the show last week as another newcomer.

Comedian and TV presenter Matt has been installed as 14/1 with bookies Betfair while Jason Donovan is the rank 33/1 outsider to win.

But it is WAG Rebekah Vardy who is Betfair's favourite to be eliminated this weekend at 2/1.

Betfair spokesperson Sam Rosbottom said: "When Amy Tinkler joined the show, punters rushed to make her one of the front-runners - but that has not been the case with Rufus Hound's replacement Matt Richardson, who is very much in mid-table at 14/1 and somewhat of an unknown quantity.

"Faye Brookes is still the clear 11/10 favourite and has been since the show began, with Joe Warren-Plant hot on her heels at 11/5 - but in a 2021 series to date wrought with controversy and drama, it really could be anyone who gets the shepherd's crook from the ice this weekend."

Completing the current Dancing On Ice line up are Olympic athlete Colin Jackson, rapper Lady Leshurr and radio DJ Sonny Jay.

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday evenings on ITV.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman who are back on the judging panel.

As always, in each episode the celebrities will take to the ice live with their pro partners in an attempt to get top marks from the ice panel and votes from viewers.

The bottom two ranked skaters will face off in the skate-off where one will head home.

Watch DOI online with the ITV website.

Picture: ITV

