Billie Shepherd has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after a fall in training.

The reality star has been ruled out of continuing in the competition by the show's medical team.

A spokesperson for ITV said: "During rehearsals for this week’s show, Billie Shepherd has had a fall.

“Taking the expert advice of the Dancing on Ice medical team, she sadly cannot perform this weekend and will therefore now withdraw from the competition.

“We wish Billie well as she now takes the time to recover.”

A source told The Sun newspaper that Billie was "absolutely gutted" to be forced out, sharing: "She’s been really upset all day and would have done anything to stay in the competition."

Billie had previously missed last weekend's episode following the sad death of her grandmother.

The Mummy Diaries star had been due to perform a contemporary routine to Falling by Harry Styles with pro partner Mark Hanretty on Sunday's show.

Billie will not be replaced on the show as the series has already used both of its two reserve skaters - TV presenter Matt Richardson and Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler.

They were called up after Denise Van Outen was forced to quit due to injury and Rufus Hound had to leave on medical grounds.

Those now left on Dancing On Ice's line up are TV personality Rebekah Vardy, soap star Joe-Warren Plant and radio DJ Sonny Jay.

Completing the cast are actress Faye Brookes, rapper Lady Leshurr, Olympic athlete Colin Jackson and Neighbours legend Jason Donovan.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday night at 6PM on ITV.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman and Torvill and Dean who return to the panel.

Another celebrity will head home in the latest skate off in Sunday's episode.

You can watch Dancing On Ice online on the ITV Hub.

