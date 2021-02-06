Dancing On Ice reveals a new twist for latest live show

Dancing On Ice's celebrities will face a brand new challenge on this weekend's episode.

This weekend will see the ten remaining contestants (including newcomer Matt Richardson) take to the ice with a brand new routine.

And there will be a new twist as head judges Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill demand the stars showcase their own dance skills.

Dean explained: "This week it’s dance week, so it’s all different dance styles, which is going to be exciting.

"But they’ve also got to bring something, which I’m excited about, a unique move, something that we haven’t seen on Dancing on Ice before.

"I did start off by saying, ‘something that we haven’t seen’, but I think we’ve seen everything there is to be seen on the ice!"

In an interview with the Daily Mirror newspaper, Torvill added that was "a lot of improving to be done" after last weekend saw some low marks for the couples.

She said: "I know some of my marks were lower than the others, which is unusual, but it was just my personal feeling.

"We’ve got a long way to go in the competition so there’s a lot of improving to be done going forward.

"So you can’t give too much of a higher mark to everybody because they need to earn it."

Those currently left on the line up for Dancing On Ice 2021 are Olympic athlete Colin Jackson, soap actor Joe-Warren Plant, actor Jason Donovan, rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr and Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler.

They're joined by TV personality Rebekah Vardy, TV host Matt Richardson, Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes, radio DJ Sonny Jay and Reality star Billie Shepherd.

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday evenings at 6PM on ITV.

Torvill and Dean are joined on the panel by Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield host.

This weekend will see the third elimination following skiier Graham Bell's exit last Sunday nigh.

Picture: ITV

