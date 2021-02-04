Matt Richardson joins Dancing On Ice line up to replace Rufus Hound

TV presenter Matt Richardson will join Dancing On Ice for Sunday's latest live show.

He will replace Rufus Hound who was forced to quit the show after testing positive for coronavirus.

Matt will skate with professional Vicky Ogden on the show.

Matt said on social media: "Very excited to be stepping into @dancingonice with @vickyogden - can’t wait to get out there and try and keep up!"

Rufus spoke out about his exit last night having missed last weekend's episode in order to self-isolate.

He shared: "Unfortunately having come into contact with someone with Covid and isolating, it transpired I myself had Covid so I have dealt with that and quarantined and the like.

"It seemed like there was an opportunity to get back to the show, a window I now know doesn't exist.

"That's the reason I'm not on Dancing On Ice, the health and safety people say that's something they cannot allow - and that sucks."

Rufus went on to praise professional partner Robin Johnstone, describing her as a "tremendous pal, a brilliant ice dance teacher and human sunshine."

A spokesperson for ITV said: “We can confirm that following a positive test result, Rufus Hound is unable to return to Dancing On Ice this weekend.

"Although Rufus and his partner Robin’s time on the ice has been all too brief, they can be truly proud of their achievements. We thank them for all their hard work and commitment to the show.”

Further confirmed pairs for this year's Dancing On Ice are Billie Shepherd & Mark Hanretty, Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield, Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman, Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson and Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini.

Completing the cast are Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan, Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer, Sonny Jay & Angela Egan and Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo who once again make up the judging panel.

Dancing On Ice, ITV, Sunday at 6PM.

Picture: ITV