Rufus Hound has been forced to quit Dancing On Ice 2021.

The comedian and actor announced on social media he was leaving the competition after testing positive for Coronavirus.

Rufus had previously missed the latest episode in order to self-isolate and has now revealed he won't be returning this weekend.

In a video posted to Twitter, Rufus said: "Unfortunately having come into contact with someone with Covid and isolating, it transpired I myself had Covid so I have dealt with that and quarantined and the like.

"It seemed like there was an opportunity to get back to the show, a window I now know doesn't exist.

"That's the reason I'm not on Dancing On Ice, the health and safety people say that's something they cannot allow - and that sucks."

Rufus went on to praise professional partner Robin Johnstone, describing her as a "tremendous pal, a brilliant ice dance teacher and human sunshine."

He added "In her I found someone who was ready for some of the mad ideas of the things we could do."

A spokesperson for ITV announced: “We can confirm that following a positive test result, Rufus Hound is unable to return to Dancing On Ice this weekend.

"Although Rufus and his partner Robin’s time on the ice has been all too brief, they can be truly proud of their achievements. We thank them for all their hard work and commitment to the show.”

With the departure of Rufus Hound and Robin Johnstone, a new couple will step into the main cast with comedian Matt Richardson and his pro-skater partner Vicky Ogden joining the line up from this weekend.

Joining them on the show are The Mummy Diaries star Billie Shepherd, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, actor and singer Jason Donovan and TV personality Rebekah Vardy.

Also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice 2021 Corrie's Faye Brookes, Olympian Amy Tinkler, soap actor Joe-Warren Plant, Capital radio DJ Sonny Jay and rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr.

It's hoped that Rufus will be able to return to the show for an appearance in the series final.

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday night on ITV.