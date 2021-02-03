Dancing On Ice stars now face the axe if they have to self-isolate

Dancing On Ice stars face the axe if they're forced to self-isolate from now on.

Any celeb who tests positive for coronavirus will have to miss at least two live shows and therefore must step down from the competition.

Advertisements

It follows Rufus Hound being forced to sit out the latest episode after coming into contact with someone outside of the show who tested positive for Covid 19.

While Rufus also missed the second live show he was not due to skate in the episode and therefore could continue.

With all celebs scheduled to skate weekly from Sunday it means celebrities forced to isolate will have to leave the contest from now on.

ITV said in a statement: "We have stringent protocols to ensure the health and safety of all our contributors and staff which are routinely monitored and updated to reflect government guidelines.

"Following the guidance on isolation, a positive Covid-19 diagnosis for any of our cast at this stage would mean two weeks missed and sadly an end to their time on the show.

"It has always been the case that no celebrity skater has missed more than one public vote."

Advertisements

It was previously reported that TV host Matt Richardson had been lined up to join the show if there are any premature exits.

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up are Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, The Mummy Diaries star Billie Shepherd, Olympic athlete Colin Jackson and rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr.

They're joined by ,Olympian Amy Tinkler, comic Rufus Hound, Corrie's Faye Brookes, Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and Capital FM's Sonny Jay.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday evenings on ITV.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by John Barrowman, Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo who return to the judging panel.

As ever, each week a cast of twelve celebs will skate live alongside their pro skaters to win over the panel.

Advertisements

You can catch up on Dancing On Ice now with the ITV Hub.

Picture: ITV

More on: Dancing On Ice 2021