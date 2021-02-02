Graham Bell speaks out after her exit from Dancing On Ice

Graham Bell has spoken out after his exit from Dancing On Ice.

The skier left Dancing On Ice on Sunday night in the second elimination of the series.

Advertisements

Graham was in the latest skate off against media personality Rebekah Vardy after the pair ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again, unanimously voting to keep Rebekah.

Appearing on ITV’s Lorraine after his exit, Graham confessed to being "a bit hungover".

He said via video call: “I’m not going to lie, I am a bit hungover. It wasn’t much of a celebration. It was just come home, drink a couple of bottles of wine and binge on Discovery Of Witches season two.”

Talking about his exit, Graham continued: "I thought we did a really good dance off but obviously the judges didn’t."

He told Lorraine he was keen to stay in the competition after pro partner Yebin Mok was injured during training.

Advertisements

Yebin was forced to miss the first live shows with Graham instead skating with Karina Manta.

Graham admitted: "That was my worst fear, that I’d injure my pro.

"I trained with Yebin for two months, and we had a really close working relationship, I was on the phone to her all the time, and i just wanted to stay on the show so she could come back and I could skate with her.

"The fact that Yebin couldn't come back and I couldn't skate with her was just heartbreaking."

Following Grahame's exit, those left on the Dancing On Ice line up are actor and singer Jason Donovan, Corrie's Faye Brookes, rapper Lady Leshurr, TV personality Rebekah Vardy and Olympian Amy Tinkler.

Joining them are radio DJ Sonny Jay, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, The Mummy Diaries star Billie Shepherd, comedian Rufus Hound and soap actor Joe-Warren Plant.

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday evenings on ITV.

Picture: ITV