Another celebrity couple has left Dancing On Ice 2021 in tonight's results - who was voted off?

This weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the third time this year.

Advertisements

After Graham Bell became the second celeb to leave last weekend, 9 contestants were left on the series in tonight's show.

Dancing On Ice 2021 results

Following each of the celeb's latest live performances, it was TV presenter Matt Richardson who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2021 tonight (7 February) after the skate off against Olympian Colin Jackson.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Chris all saved Colin, leaving Matt to go home. Although her casting vote was not needed, head judge for the week Jayne also saved Colin.

"The whole experience has been amazing," said Matt, who had only joined the show this week, following his exit.

Praising his pro partner Vicky Ogden, he added: "It's been great."

Advertisements

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up at the start of the evening included Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson, Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman, Matt Richardson & Vicky Ogden, Graham Bell & Karina Manta, Sonny Jay & Angela Egan and Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield.

Competing the current line up were Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini, Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer, Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan and Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman.

The remaining celebrity couples took to the ice with a brand new routine. At the end of each performance the judges marked the celebs out of 10 before viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

> Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard! Week 4 scores and results.

This week that was Matt & pro partner Vicky and Colin & pro skater Klabera.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home. Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Picture: ITV