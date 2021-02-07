Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the remaining couples performing live together for the latest time this year.

Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer

Song: Ballroom Blitz by Sweet (Quickstep)

Judges' marks: 7, 8.5, 8.5, 8.5

Matt Richardson & Vicky Ogden

Song: Somebody Told Me by The Killers (Paso Doble)

Judges' marks: 6, 6.5, 6, 5

Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan

Song: Can Can by Jacques Offenbach (Can Can)

Judges' marks: 7, 7.5, 7.5, 8

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan

Song: Rather Be by Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne (Baroque)

Judges' marks: 6.5, 7.5, 8, 7.5

Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman

Song: Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurythmics (Tango)

Judges' marks: 6, 6.5, 7, 7

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini

Song: Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings (Samba)

Judges' marks: 6.5, 7.5, 7.5, 7.5

Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield

Song: Candyman by Christina Aguilera (Swing)

Judges' marks: 7.5, 8.5, 8, 8.5

Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson

Song: 5, 6, 7 8 by Steps (Line Dancing)

Judges' marks: 7.5, 7.5, 7, 7

Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman

Song: Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky (Ballet)

Judges' marks: 7.5, 8, 8.5, 8.5

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Colin & Klabera and Matt & Vicky who went forward to skate off.

After pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Matt became the third celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all nine remaining celebs return to the rink once more.

