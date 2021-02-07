Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard! Week 4 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2021 results from the scoreboard of Week 4.

This weekend saw the celebrities each taking on a unique dance style as they skated live for the judges and viewers.

There were some changes to the line up as newbie Matt Richardson joined the cast in place of Rufus Hound who was forced to leave the competition. Also exiting the show was Billie Shepherd who quit due to injury hours before the episode was due to air.

Those skating tonight alongside Matt were athlete Colin Jackson, Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant and Neighbours legend Jason Donovan.

Completing the cast on Sunday were TV personality Rebekah Vardy, rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr, Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler, Corrie's Faye Brookes and Capital FM's Sonny Jay.

The celebs took to the ice and at the end of each routine the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two celebs were revealed as Colin and Matt. The judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and it was Matt who left Dancing On Ice tonight.

Each week Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Jayne was in the role of head judge.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from 7 February below...

Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 4

Celebrity Music Scores Ashley John Jayne Chris Total Joe-Warren Plant Ballroom Blitz 7 8.5 8.5 8.5 32.5 Faye Brookes Swan Lake 7.5 8 8.5 8.5 32.5 Lady Leshurr Candyman 7.5 8.5 8 8.5 32.5 Rebekah Vardy Can Can 7 7.5 7.5 8 30.0 Sonny Jay Rather Be 6.5 7.5 8. 7.5 29.5 Amy Tinkler Tinkler 5, 6, 7 8 7.5 7.5 7 7 29.0 Colin Jackson Bamboleo 6.5 7.5 7.5 7.5 29.0 Jason Donovan Here Comes The Rain Again 6 6.5 7 7 26.5 Matt Richardson Somebody Told Me 6 6.5 6 5 23.5 Billie Shepherd Falling X X X X DNS

