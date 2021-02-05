Dancing On Ice 2021 line up and songs: Week 4 songlist and music

Here are this week's Dancing On Ice 2021 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this Sunday evening, as all of the remaining celebrities skate together once more.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are back to host with judges, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

Last week saw Graham Bell become the latest celeb to be eliminated while Rufus Hound was forced to leave due to self-isolation.

From this week, TV presenter Matt Richardson joins the line up with the nine remaining skaters.

This week they'll be performing a brand new routine together with their professional partners with each couple given a specific themed dance style.

Dancing On Ice 2021 Week 4 line up and songs

Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman

Here Comes The Rain Again by Eurythmics (Tango)

Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer

Ballroom Blitz by Sweet (Quickstep)

Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson

5, 6, 7 8 by Steps (Line Dancing)

Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield

Candyman by Christina Aguilera (Swing)

Billie Shepherd & Mark Hanretty

Falling by Harry Styles (Contemporary)

Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan

Can Can by Jacques Offenbach (Can Can)

Matt Richardson & Vicky Ogden

Somebody Told Me by The Killers (Paso Doble)

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini

Bamboleo by Gipsy Kings (Samba)

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan

Rather Be by Clean Bandit ft. Jess Glynne (Baroque)

Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman

Swan Lake by Tchaikovsky (Ballet)

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They'll face the third skate off of the series live on Sunday.

Both couples will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne and Chris will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Jayne will be head judge.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.

Dancing On Ice 2021 airs tonight between 6PM and 8PM Sunday evening, 7 February, on ITV.

