Dancing On Ice 'chaos' as three celebs drop out of latest live show

The Dancing On Ice line up will look very different this Sunday night.

Three stars will be absent from the latest episode, while a new face will join.

Denise Van Outen has been forced to quit the series completely due to an injury, seeing her and pro partner Matt Evers forced out of the competition.

Meanwhile Rufus Hound will be sitting out for a second week in a row in order to self-isolate while Billie Shepherd is taking a break due to a family bereavement.

Dancing On Ice bosses have already confirmed a new name joining the cast with Olympian Amy Tinkler skating this weekend.

The Sun reports that TV host Matt Richardson has also been lined up to join the show if there are any further permanent exits.

A source said: “[Producers] thought the biggest hurdle would be getting the programme on air, but they couldn’t have foreseen coronavirus causing a contestant to drop out at the same time that two other stars left due to an injury and a bereavement.

“With such a run of bad luck, they’re preparing for every possible outcome. They’re taking nothing for granted.”

Sunday night will see those left on the line up skating for the second time before another is eliminated.

Alongside newbie Amy, those skating this weekend will be TV personality Rebekah Vardy, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, Capital radio DJ Sonny Jay and Corrie's Faye Brookes.

Joining them are Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, Olympic skier Graham Bell and musician Lady Leshurr.

Last weekend saw TV & radio presenter Myleene Klass become the first celebrity to leave the competition after the skate off against Lady Leshurr.

Dancing On Ice airs Sundays at 6PM on ITV.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by John Barrowman, Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo who are back behind the judges' desk.

You can watch Dancing On Ice online via the ITV website.

Picture: ITV