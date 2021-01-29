Will Denise Van Outen return to Dancing On Ice next year?

Denise Van Outen has been forced to leave Dancing On Ice - but could she return next year?

Denise and pro skater Matt Evers were forced to quit the series this week after just one skate due to an injury.

Following her exit, Denise says it'll be up to ITV to decide if she is allowed to return to the competition next year.

She told The Sun newspaper: “I’ve never had any previous skating experience, so it’s whether you’d have to weigh up whether I would have an unfair advantage next time.

“There are some who have skated previously who are on this year, whereas I started from scratch. That’s a call for ITV to make.”

Meanwhile Matt added: "There’s been a lot of comment online for 'Denise and Matt 2022', they have never really done that before.

"At this stage we are just looking at next week, but there is a lot of support for Denise to do the show again next year. I would love that.

"That’s because I get along with Denise so well, we just laughed so much."

Denise announced her exit from the contest earlier this week after injuring her shoulder during a fall in training.

While the actress and singer skated in the first live show, further scans revealed three bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation.

"I won’t be able to do any lifts,tricks or solo skating on the show due to my injury. I’m going to bail out gracefully with my DOI bling sling," Denise told her fans on Instagram.

This weekend will see Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler join the line up in place of Denise.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice said “We adore Denise and Matt and we’re so very sad to see them leave the competition so soon.

"They are both much loved members of the Dancing On Ice family and we’d like to thank them for their hard work, from the moment they began training through to the joyful performances they brought to the show.

"We wish Denise all the very best as she now takes some time to make a full recovery.”

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights at 6PM on ITV.

Picture: ITV