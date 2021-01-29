Billie Shepherd is to miss the next Dancing On Ice live show.

The TV & reality star will take some time out following a family bereavement.

A spokesperson for Dancing On Ice said: "Sadly due to a family bereavement this week Billie Shepherd is taking a break from the ice and won't be on Sunday's show.

"We look forward to her returning next week and send her all of our love at this sad time."

The Daily Mail report Billie's grandmother passed away this week at the age of 77 from pneumonia.

A source told the newspaper that Billie and her sister Sam Faiers, who star in The Mummy Diaries together, were "completely devastated".

They added: "They were very close with their Nan and her passing has come as a complete shock to the family."

Dancing On Ice will air on Sunday night on ITV with a musicals special.

This weekend will see Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler join the line up after Denise Van Outen was forced to quit due to an injury.

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice announced earlier this week: “We adore Denise and [pro partner] Matt [Evers] and we’re so very sad to see them leave the competition so soon.

"They are both much loved members of the Dancing On Ice family and we’d like to thank them for their hard work, from the moment they began training through to the joyful performances they brought to the show. We wish Denise all the very best as she now takes some time to make a full recovery.”

Also on the line up are TV personality Rebekah Vardy, Olympian Colin Jackson, comic Rufus Hound and musician Lady Leshurr.

They're joined by actor and singer Jason Donovan, radio DJ Sonny Jay, skier Graham Bell, actress Faye Brookes and Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant.

Last Sunday night saw Myleene Klass become the first celeb to leave after the skate off. Another celeb will be sent home this weekend.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo who are back on the panel.

Catch up on Dancing On Ice online via the ITV website.

Picture: ITV