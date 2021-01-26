Olympian Amy Tinkler to replace Denise Van Outen on Dancing On Ice

Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler is to replace Denise Van Outen on Dancing On Ice, it's been announced.

Denise was forced to leave Dancing On Ice earlier today as the result of a shoulder injury.

Advertisements

With the departure of Denise and her pro partner Matt Evers, ITV has confirmed a replacement couple will be joining the line up.

Olympic gymnast Amy Tinkler and her pro-skater partner Joe Johnson will join the cast from this weekend.

Amy won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic games and is the 2015 British all-around champion.

ITV confirmed the news after Denise took to social media to announce she had to withdraw from the show.

Denise told her followers on Instagram: "I’ve tried as hard as I can to carry on because I love the show and the amazing team in front and behind the cameras.

"Initially we thought with rest I could make a return to the ice, but a recent MRI scan has shown that I have 3 bone fractures as well as a partial dislocation. OUCH! No wonder I’ve been in agony."

Advertisements

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice confirmed: “We adore Denise and Matt and we’re so very sad to see them leave the competition so soon.

"They are both much loved members of the Dancing On Ice family and we’d like to thank them for their hard work, from the moment they began training through to the joyful performances they brought to the show.

"We wish Denise all the very best as she now takes some time to make a full recovery.”

Amy joins the line up which currently stars musician Lady Leshurr, skier Graham Bell, Olympic athlete Colin Jackson, and The Mummy Diaries star Billie Shepherd.

They're joined by radio DJ Sonny Jay, Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, actor Jason Donovan, Corrie's Faye Brookes and actor Rufus Hound.

Musician & presenter Myleene Klass became the first celeb to be eliminated in Sunday night's episode.

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Picture: ITV