Dancing On Ice 2021: Watch all of week 3's live performances

Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the remaining couples performing live together for the first time this year.

Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the next skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman

Song: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious from Mary Poppins

Judges' marks: 7, 7.5, 7, 7.5

Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan

Song: Let's Face The Music and Dance from Follow The Fleet

Judges' marks: 6, 6, 6.5, 6.5

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan

Song: Flash, Bang, Wallop! from Half A Sixpence

Judges' marks: 7, 7, 7, 7

Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson

Song: Fame from Fame

Judges' marks: 7, 7.5, 6.5, 7

Graham Bell & Karina Manta

Song: Born To Hand Jive from Grease

Judges' marks: 6.5, 6.5, 6, 6

Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman

Song: Don't Leave Me This Way from Priscilla Queen Of The Desert

Judges' marks: 5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 5.5

Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield

Song: If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity

Judges' marks: 6, 6, 6.5, 6

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini

Song: I Will Always Love You from The Bodyguard

Judges' marks: 7.5, 7, 7.5, 7.5

Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer

Song: The Room Where It Happens from Hamilton

Judges' marks: 7, 7, 8, 8

After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Rebekah & Andy and Graham & Karina who went forward to skate off.

After the pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Graham became the second celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday will see all ten remaining celebs return to the rink once more.

