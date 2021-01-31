Dancing On Ice 2021: Watch all of week 3's live performances

Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.
This Sunday night saw the remaining couples performing live together for the first time this year.
Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the next skate off.
Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.
Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman
Song: Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious from Mary Poppins
Judges' marks: 7, 7.5, 7, 7.5
Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan
Song: Let's Face The Music and Dance from Follow The Fleet
Judges' marks: 6, 6, 6.5, 6.5
Sonny Jay & Angela Egan
Song: Flash, Bang, Wallop! from Half A Sixpence
Judges' marks: 7, 7, 7, 7
Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson
Song: Fame from Fame
Judges' marks: 7, 7.5, 6.5, 7
Graham Bell & Karina Manta
Song: Born To Hand Jive from Grease
Judges' marks: 6.5, 6.5, 6, 6
Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman
Song: Don't Leave Me This Way from Priscilla Queen Of The Desert
Judges' marks: 5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 5.5
Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield
Song: If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity
Judges' marks: 6, 6, 6.5, 6
Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini
Song: I Will Always Love You from The Bodyguard
Judges' marks: 7.5, 7, 7.5, 7.5
Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer
Song: The Room Where It Happens from Hamilton
Judges' marks: 7, 7, 8, 8
After all couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.
The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Rebekah & Andy and Graham & Karina who went forward to skate off.
After the pairs both performed again, the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Graham became the second celeb to leave the competition this year.
Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.
Next Sunday will see all ten remaining celebs return to the rink once more.