The second celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2021 in tonight's results.

This weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the first time this year.

After Myleene Klass became the first celeb to depart last weekend, 11 contestants were left on the series for tonight's third live show.

Dancing On Ice 2021 results

Following each of the celeb's second live performances, it was skier and broadcaster Graham Bell who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2021 after the skate off against media personality Rebekah Vardy.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Jayne all saved Rebekah. Although his casting vote was not needed, this week's head judge Chris said he too would've saved Rebekah.

Others on the Dancing On Ice line up this weekend were Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini, Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield, Graham Bell & Karina Manta, Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson and Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman.

Joining them were Sonny Jay & Angela Egan, Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer, Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman and Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan.

Tonight saw a musicals themed special. At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was media personality Rebekah Vardy & her pro partner Andy Buchanan and skier Graham Bell & his pro partner Karina Manta.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.