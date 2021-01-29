Here are this week's Dancing On Ice 2021 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series on Sunday evening, as the remaining celebrity skaters perform.

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean both sit on the revamped ice panel alongside John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

11 celebrity contestants remain but Rufus Hound and Billie Shepherd will sit this week out. Rufus is continuing to self isolate while Billie will miss the latest show following a family bereavement.

It'll be the first time the remaining celebs have taken to the ice at the same time, having been split over the first two episodes.

Dancing On Ice 2021 Week 3 line up

Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman

Don't Leave Me This Way from Priscilla Queen Of The Desert - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer

The Room Where It Happens from Hamilton - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson

Fame from Fame - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Graham Bell & Karina Manta

Born To Hand Jive from Grease - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield

If My Friends Could See Me Now from Sweet Charity - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan

Let's Face The Music and Dance from Follow The Fleet - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini

I Will Always Love You from The Bodyguard - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan

Flash, Bang, Wallop! from Half A Sixpence - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman

Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious from Mary Poppins - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom two couples will be revealed.

They'll face the second skate off of the series live in Sunday's show.

Both couples will skate again before the judging panel choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote. This week Chris will be head judge.

Last week's first elimination saw Myleene Klass become the first celebrity to leave the competition. She was in the bottom two skate off against Lady Leshurr who was saved by the judges to skate on.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular group performance to open the show.

Dancing On Ice 2021 airs from 6PM Sunday evening on ITV.

