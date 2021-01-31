Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard! Week 3 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2021 results from the scoreboard of Week 3.

This weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating together for the first time this year.

And it was a musicals themed special, while the celebs also faced their first judges' challenge.

After Myleene Klass became the first celeb to leave last weekend, 11 contestants were left on the series however not all were able to skate tonight. Rufus Hound missed the show in order to self-isolate while Billie Shepherd didn't perform due to a family bereavement.

Those who took to the ice were Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini, Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield, Graham Bell & Karina Manta, Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson and Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman.

Joining them were Sonny Jay & Angela Egan, Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer, Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman and Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan.

At the end of each routine tonight the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and marks out of 10 before viewers could vote for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom two couples were revealed as Rebekah and Graham. The judging panel chose who to save and who to send home, and it was Graham who left Dancing On Ice this week.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Chris was in the role of head judge.

Recap the Dancing On Ice scores from January 31 below...

Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 3

