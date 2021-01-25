Myleene Klass speaks out after her exit from Dancing On Ice

Myleene Klass has spoken out after her exit from Dancing On Ice.

It was the musician and TV personality who left Dancing On Ice last night in the first elimination of the series.

Myleene was in the first skate off against rapper & singer Lady Leshurr after the pair ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again, unanimously voting to keep Lady Leshurr.

Taking to social media after her departure, Myleene said alongside her pro partner Lukasz Rozycki: "We just want to say thank you so much for all your support, all your messages are so lovely.

"I’ve loved every minute of it. Love this guy. Thank you and honestly all of your messages are so incredible."

She laughed: "So what are you going to do now? ‘I’m gonna go home and eat pizza. Hug my kids."

Myleene later spoke on ITV's Lorraine, saying she was "proud" to have done the show for her daughters.

She explained: "They’ve absolutely loved it. I’m so proud to have done this to show them, try new things.

"Sometimes they work, sometimes they don’t but have the courage to step out of your comfort zone. This sport is not for the faint hearted. To try anything new when you’re dealing with lockdown and homeschooling and work, it’s a lot to take on.

"I feel super proud. I look at the line-up and there’s Olympians and young players in the game. I feel really proud. I’m amazed I could skate like that. I’ve got a new skill."

And Myleene added: "Every morning I find new bruises. Even just getting to the ice is a miracle. Luckasz has been living away from his wife, there were times we weren’t able to train. The fact we were able to keep this show going was a miracle in its own right."

Following Myleene's exit, those left on the Dancing On Ice line up are actor and singer Jason Donovan, Corrie's Faye Brookes, rapper Lady Leshurr, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, skier Graham Bell and singer & actress Denise Van Outen.

Joining them are radio DJ Sonny Jay, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, The Mummy Diaries star Billie Shepherd, comedian Rufus Hound and soap actor Joe-Warren Plant.

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday evenings on ITV.

