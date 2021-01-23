Rufus Hound to miss latest Dancing On Ice live show to self-isolate

Rufus Hound is to miss this weekend's Dancing On Ice live show.

The comedian is to sit out the latest episode in order to self-isolate.

A spokesperson for the show announced: "This week Rufus Hound came into contact with someone outside of the show who tested positive for Covid 19.

"This means, following government guidelines, he will isolate for ten days. We are hoping to welcome him back to the ice soon."

Rufus was only due to perform in a group number this week having previously skated his first solo routine last Sunday night.

Rufus won a golden ticket from the judges seeing him automatically through to the next round next Sunday night.

He reacted: "I've spent most of this year not being emotionally stable because the world stopped making sense and this does not make more sense of it.

"We live in a world where the people we elect don't want to feed hungry children, this is the least mad thing that has happened to me in a long time."

Rufus' criticism of the government prompted complaints but he responded firmly on Twitter: "To the people who want to be cross with me - you were never going to be my friend.

"I wish it were different, but such is the world we now live in.

"To everyone else, thanks for all your lovely messages. I will try to keep doing funny ice dances for you x."

Alongside Rufus, further confirmed names for Dancing On Ice's latest series musician & presenter Myleene Klass, actress Faye Brookes, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, skier Graham Bell and soap actor Joe-Warren Plant.

Completing the cast are Reality star Billie Shepherd, rapper Lady Leshurr, actor and singer Jason Donovan, Olympian Colin Jackson, singer & actress Denise Van Outen and Capital radio DJ Sonny Jay.

The new series of DOI airs Sunday evenings on ITV.

Presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman who return to the panel.

Watch DOI online now on the ITV Hub.

