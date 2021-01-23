Dancing On Ice's Faye Brookes 'covered in bruises' after brutal training

Faye Brookes says she's covered in bruises from training from Dancing On Ice.

The actress is one of twelve celebs on the line up and will take to the ice for the first time this Sunday night.

Advertisements

Speaking from training with pro partner Hamish Gaman, Faye revealed: "I fall every day of training, every day.

"I am definitely having to buy a tube of Arnica cream every week. I have got so many bruises just from little falls."

She described the show as a "challenge like no other".

Advertisements

"We're using our bodies in such different ways," she explained. "If you do have a tumble you tend to fall in a good way, because the adrenaline gets you through, and I am just making sure I take care of my body when I do have down time.

"The next day I am prepared, I've got Compeed for all the blisters, I've got knee pads on, extra thermal layers in case it's a bit cold, so I've been really overly prepared just for anything."

On signing up for the show, Faye confessed her biggest fear when taking to the ice was failing.

She admitted: "I am a nightmare when it comes to anything that I want to succeed at. I want to do my very best, I want to give it my all, I don’t want to waste a second of it. Everybody knows that I have trained as a dancer but I don’t know if I can dance on ice so this is going to be a real test to me personally.

Advertisements

"Also, I’m not hiding behind a character so I’ll feel quite vulnerable as the general public, for the first time, see me for me and watch me going through that journey. I just want to give it my all.

"I’m not afraid to fall over, that’s at the bottom of my list. I don’t mind if I get on the ice and I’m like Bambi but I hope I can get to grips with it all and find my style and just do my best with the challenge that’s ahead."

Alongside Faye, also on the official line up for Dancing On Ice 2021 rapper Lady Leshurr, TV & radio presenter Myleene Klass, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, soap actor Joe-Warren Plant, actor and singer Jason Donovan and Reality star Billie Shepherd.

Competing the line up is Olympic athlete Colin Jackson, TV personality Denise Van Outen, Capital FM's Sonny Jay, comedian Rufus Hound and skier Graham Bell.

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday nights on ITV.

Advertisements

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are joined by Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman who once again make up the judges' panel.

Picture: ITV