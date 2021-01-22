Dancing On Ice's Ashley Banjo has hit back at complaints about Sunday night's show.

Dancing On Ice's first episode received more than 300 complaints over comments made by Rufus Hound.

Rufus took aim at the government regarding school meals after winning the first 'golden ticket' through to the next round following his debut skate.

He told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I've spent most of this year not emotionally stable because the world does not make sense and this does not make more sense of it.

"We live in a world where the people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children, this is the least mad thing that has happened to me in a long time."

The remarks prompted complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom with many objecting to Rufus 'making the show political'.

Dancing On Ice judge Ashley Banjo has now backed Rufus, saying: "I think they were absolutely appropriate. I've said this before, he's a comedian, he's an intelligent and emotional man who takes cues from the real world around him, to formulate an opinion. That's what we all do.

"He said something in response which was the way he felt, of course he was allowed to say it."

Ashley added to the Daily Mirror newspaper: "If people agree or don't agree, the idea that people are not allowed to express an opinion because the show is a 'family show' is nonsense.

"I think what people are saying is it's a family show and they only want opinions on the telly that they agree with, which is a different thing."

Taking to Twitter after Sunday's show, Rufus tweeted in response to the complaints: "To the people who want to be cross with me - you were never going to be my friend. I wish it were different, but such is the world we now live in.

"To everyone else, thanks for all your lovely messages. I will try to keep doing funny ice dances for you x."

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Celebs on Dancing On Ice's latest season include Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes, Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, actress & presenter Denise Van Outen, TV & radio presenter Myleene Klass, soap star Joe-Warren Plant and TV personality Billie Faiers.

They're joined by athlete Colin Jackson, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, musician Lady Leshurr, Olympic skier Graham Bell, actor Rufus Hound and Capital radio DJ Sonny Jay.

Presented by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Ashley is joined on the judging panel by Torvill and Dean and John Barrowman.

Picture: Matt Frost/ITV