John Barrowman has told Dancing On Ice fans to vote rather than complain on Twitter after Sunday's shock result.

Last weekend's first episode saw musician Lady Leshurr find herself in the skate off despite finishing joint top of the leaderboard.

Many viewers took aim at the result with some blaming the judges for their marks.

But John Barrowman hit back: "When the show is on, I go on Twitter. There was a lot of chit-chat.

“What I say to those commenting on Twitter, is you have to vote, because that will save the skater you’re commenting on. Vote, vote, vote, vote.

“I was in the same situation long ago and I was voted off because people didn’t vote for me.”

Speaking to the Daily Mirror, Ashley Banjo admitted seeing Lady Leshurr in the bottom two was a "big shock".

He defended the panel's scores: “The same mark doesn’t mean the same skate. Somebody could be a worse skater but just have great creative and really original moves, that I then vote higher for.

"So, the fact that it ended all on a similar score, with the same score for a lot of the skaters, actually is chance, because we don’t confer.”

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV in 2021.

Alongside Lady Leshurr those on the line up this year are presenter Myleene Klass, actress & presenter Denise Van Outen, Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes, Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers and Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant.

They're joined by Capital FM's Sonny Jay, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, , Olympic skier Graham Bell, comic Rufus Hound and Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson.

Torvill and Dean join Ashley & John on the panel.

This Sunday night will see the remaining six celebrities and their pro partners skate live for the first time.

The pair who end bottom of the leaderboard once judges' marks & viewer votes are combined will face off in the skate off where one will be the first to leave the competition.

Picture: ITV