Dancing On Ice has received ore than 300 complaints over its first episode.

A total of 341 viewers have made complaints to TV watchdog Ofcom following Sunday's show.

The majority of the complaints focused on Rufus Hound's criticism of the government regarding school meals.

Rufus made the comments after he as awarded the first 'golden ticket' through to the next round following his debut skate.

He told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: "I've spent most of this year not emotionally stable because the world does not make sense and this does not make more sense of it.

"We live in a world where the people we elect don’t want to feed hungry children, this is the least mad thing that has happened to me in a long time."

Following the episode, Rufus tweeted in response to complaints: "To the people who want to be cross with me - you were never going to be my friend.

"I wish it were different, but such is the world we now live in.

"To everyone else, thanks for all your lovely messages. I will try to keep doing funny ice dances for you x."

Further complaints concerned Holly's 'revealing' dress and concerns about the show taking place amid the pandemic.

A spokesperson for Ofcom said: "Most of the 341 complaints were about Rufus Hound's comments about the government.

"We also received complaints about Holly's dress, and the set-up of the programme given Corona rules."

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Alongside Rufus, celebrities on the line up are TV personality Billie Faiers, actor and singer Jason Donovan, soap star Joe-Warren Plant, singer & actress Denise Van Outen, Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes and musician & presenter Myleene Klass.

They're joined by Capital radio DJ Sonny Jay, comic Rufus Hound, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, skier Graham Bell, TV personality Rebekah Vardy and rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr.

Picture: ITV