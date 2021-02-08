Here's a recap of the Dancing On Ice 2021 results so far and who left this week.

Sunday was the third week of Dancing On Ice and nine celebrities started the evening.

Advertisements

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean are reunited with Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman on the panel for this year's show, hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The celebrities on the line up this year include musician and presenter Myleene Klass; actor Joe-Warren Plant; actress, singer and presenter Denise Van Outen; actress Faye Brookes; Capital Radio DJ Sonny Jay and actor and singer Jason Donovan.

They're joined by TV presenter Matt Richardson; Olympians Graham Bell, Colin Jackson CBE and Amy Tinkler; TV personality Rebekah Vardy; musician Lady Leshurr; TV personality Billie Shepherd; actor and comedian Rufus Hound.

They will skate each Sunday night for the judges and viewers at home. At the end of each routine the judges score the celebs out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

The two celebs with the lowest combined judges' scores and viewer votes will find themselves in the skate off. The pair will have to skate again and the judges will decide who to save. Torvill & Dean will alternate the role of head judge.

Sunday saw the third elimination as another celebrity was voted off.

Here's a recap of the current line up of Dancing On Ice contestants and results so far...

Dancing On Ice 2021 cast and results

Currently eight celebrities remain on the Dancing On Ice line up...

Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman

Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer

Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield

Advertisements

Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan

Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman

Amy Tinkler & Joe Johnson

Matt Richardson & Vicky Ogden - Eliminated Week 4

Billie Shepherd & Mark Hanretty - Left Week 4 due to injury

Rufus Hound & Robin Johnstone - Left Week 4 due to self-isolate

Graham Bell & Karina Manta - Eliminated Week 3

Denise Van Outen & Matt Evers - Left Week 3 due to injury

Myleene Klass & Lukasz Różycki - Eliminated Week 2

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday nights on ITV.

More on: Dancing On Ice 2021