Dancing On Ice 2021: Watch all of week 2's live performances

Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the second set of six couples performing live for the first time.

Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini

Song: Tutti Frutti - Little Richard - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6, 6, 6.5, 6.5

Billie Shepherd & Mark Hanretty

Song: Spice Up Your Life - Spice Girls - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6.5, 6.5, 6, 6

Graham Bell & Karina Manta

Song: Pop Looks Bach - Sam Fonteyn (Ski Sunday Theme Tune) - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6, 6, 7, 7

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan

Song: Hold Me While You Wait - Lewis Capaldi (Steve Void Remix) - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6.5, 7, 6.5, 6.5

Myleene Klass & Lukasz Różycki

Song: Blinding Lights - The Weeknd - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 5.5, 5.5, 5.5, 5.5

Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman

Song: Lover - Taylor Swift - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 7.5, 8, 8, 8

After all six couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores were then combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom couple was revealed as Myleene & Różycki. They faced the first skate off of the series against Lady Leshurr and her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield, who were bottom of last week's opening show.

The judging panel chose who to save and who to send home and Myleene became the first celeb to leave the competition this year.

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday all eleven celebs will skate again before one more is eliminated.

