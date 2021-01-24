Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard! Week 2 scores and results

Here are all the rankings and Dancing On Ice 2021 results from the scoreboard of Week 2.

Over the first two weekends, the 12 contestants on the line up will be split in two.

The second six contestants took to the ice in tonight's (January 24) latest live show, each dancing a debut routine together with their professional partners.

Performing tonight were Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini; Billie Shepherd & Mark Hanretty and Graham Bell & Karina Manta.

Joining them were Sonny Jay & Angela Egan; Myleene Klass & Lukasz Różycki and Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman.

At the end of each routine the judges - Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo - gave their comments and and marks out of 10 before viewers voted for their favourite.

The judges scores will be combined with the viewer's votes before the bottom couple is revealed. They will face the first skate off of the series against Lady Leshurr and her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield, who were bottom of last week's opening show.

The judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home as the first celebrity leaves the competition this year.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition. This week Jayne is head judge.

Recap tonight's (January 24) scoreboard below...

Dancing On Ice 2021 leaderboard scoreboard and scores - Week 2

Dancing On Ice 2021 airs Sunday nights on ITV at 6PM. Next weekend all the remaining skaters will perform on the same night for the first time this year. It'll be a musicals themed special and feature the first judges' challenge of the series.

