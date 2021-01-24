The first celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2021 in tonight's results.

Over the first two weekends, the 12 contestants on the line up performed in two separate groups.

Advertisements

The bottom two skaters from each Sunday night went head to head in the skate off this evening.

Dancing On Ice 2021 results

It was musician & TV personality Myleene Klass who was voted off Dancing On Ice this week after the skate off against rapper & singer Lady Leshurr.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

John, Ashley and Chris all saved Lady Leshurr. Although her casting vote was not needed, this week's head judge Jayne said she too would've saved Lady Leshurr.

Performing on Dancing On Ice tonight were Paralympic sprinter Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini; Billie Shepherd & Mark Hanretty and Graham Bell & Karina Manta.

Advertisements

Joining them were Sonny Jay & Angela Egan; Myleene Klass & Lukasz Różycki and Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

Ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard were Myleene Klass and her professional partner Brendyn Hatfield.

They therefore went into the skate off against Lady Leshurr and her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield, who were bottom of the first weekend's performance.

Also performing last weekend Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman, Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer, Denise Van Outen & Matt Evers, Rufus Hound & Robin Johnstone and Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Advertisements

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2021 airs Sunday nights on ITV. Next week the celebs will all perform together for the first time for a Musicals themed special.