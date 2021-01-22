Dancing On Ice 2021 line up and songs: Week 2 songlist and music

Here are Sunday's Dancing On Ice 2021 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this weekend as the remaining celebrity skaters perform.

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean both sit on the ice panel alongside choreographer extraordinare Ashley Banjo and legendary performer John Barrowman.

The six celebrity contestants yet to perform will skate in this week's second live show, each dancing a debut routine together with their professional partners.

Dancing On Ice 2021 Week 2 line up

Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini

Tutti Frutti - Little Richard - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Billie Shepherd & Mark Hanretty

Spice Up Your Life - Spice Girls - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Graham Bell & Karina Manta

Pop Looks Bach - Sam Fonteyn (Ski Sunday Theme Tune) - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Sonny Jay & Angela Egan

Hold Me While You Wait - Lewis Capaldi (Steve Void Remix) - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Myleene Klass & Lukasz Różycki

Blinding Lights - The Weeknd - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman

Lover - Taylor Swift - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom couple will be revealed.

They'll face the first skate off of the series live on Sunday evening, facing Lady Leshurr. The rapper was bottom of last Sunday night's first round of skating.

Lady Leshurr and Sunday's lowest ranked performer will skate again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular group performance from last weekend's celebrity skaters plus their pros.

Dancing On Ice 2021 airs from 6PM on Sunday night on ITV.

The show then continues Sundays throughout the New Year and Spring.

