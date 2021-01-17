Joe-Warren Plant hit the ice in tonight's Dancing On Ice launch show.

Soap actor Joe performed his first routine with pro partner Vanessa Bauer in tonight's opening live show.

Advertisements

The pair skated to Sucker by Jonas Brothers but Joe took a tumble half-way through the performance.

Despite the fall, Joe got straight back up and completed the routine.

He told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after finishing the skate: "To be honest I couldn't tell you what went wrong.

"I thought I was doing everything perfectly and then I ended up on the ice."

Joe got a total of 25 points from judges Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo.

Advertisements

Ashley said: "You skate so effortlessly, you're so smooth. If it wasn't the fall that would've easily been a seven for me."

And Chris praised: "You look confident on the ice, you're going to go a long way, Chris."

Dancing On Ice continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Other names on Dancing On Ice's latest series are TV personality Billie Faiers, musician & host Myleene Klass, singer & actress Denise Van Outen, actor and singer Jason Donovan and Corrie's Faye Brookes.

They're joined by athlete Colin Jackson, actor Rufus Hound, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, skier Graham Bell, Capital FM's Sonny Jay and rapper Lady Leshurr.

As always, in each episode a line up of twelve celebrities will hit the rink live together with their professional skaters in a bid to impress the judging line up and viewers at home.

Advertisements

In the first weekend no one will leave but the lowest ranked couple will head forward to the first skate off next weekend.

Picture: ITV