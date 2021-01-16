Denise Van Outen could be forced to pull out of Dancing On Ice's first live show after an injury.

The singer and actress is set to skate in Sunday's launch episode with pro partner Matt Evers but was taken to hospital with a shoulder injury after a fall in training.

Advertisements

Denise suffered a dislocated shoulder as well as damage to her tendons and is now in a race to get better in time for Sunday night.

"I’m hoping and praying I can heal," Denise told The Sun on Sunday newspaper.

Recalling the fall in rehearsals, Denise shared: "I’ve taken a few tumbles since we started training but with this one I knew immediately it wasn’t good....

“Straightaway I knew I’d done something. I just thought, ‘Please don’t let it be a break.’"

She continued: "Ultimately I had to have a trip to hospital where I was told I had a partial dislocation and tendon damage.

“It’s really affected my ability to move my left arm. It’s touch and go as to whether I can skate tonight."

Even if Denise and Matt are able to perform, the pair said they will have to make changes to their routine in order to protect her shoulder.

Advertisements

Meanwhile, Denise thanked the NHS for looking after her in hospital amid the ongoing pandemic.

“They were incredible. I am so grateful to them," she said.

Denise's nasty fall follows the performer revealing injury was her biggest fear when signing up for the show.

"Injury I suppose is the only thing I worry about. I’m not worried about anything else but I don’t want to have any accidents," she said previously.

Dancing On Ice will begin a 6PM on Sunday night on ITV.

Alongside Denise, those confirmed for Dancing On Ice this year are Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes, musician & presenter Myleene Klass, Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, actor and singer Jason Donovan and TV personality Billie Faiers.

They're joined by Olympic skier Graham Bell, rapper Lady Leshurr, Olympian Colin Jackson, actor Rufus Hound, TV personality Rebekah Vardy and Capital FM's Sonny Jay.

Advertisements

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will host with Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman back on the judging panel.

Picture: ITV