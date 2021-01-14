Rebekah Vardy's pro partner Andy Buchanan was left in hospital after a nasty injury in training.

Rebekah is one of twelve celebs on the line up for the new series and will skate live for the first time this Sunday.

Ahead of the first episode, Rebekah has shared how a trick went wrong in rehearsals and resulted in her professional skater Andy being left with a nasty cut to his face.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "We were practising a trick and we changed it slightly from something that we would normally do - and we did it on a daily basis and everything would go right and nothing would go wrong.

"On this occasion, it went very wrong and the back of my heel and my blade sliced his face open."

Rebekah described it as "the most horrific experience".

She explained: "I actually thought he was messing around to begin with. He does like a bit of a joke and to rib me quite a bit. We were doing a move and the last thing he said to me was 'don't kick me in the face'.

"I said 'why would you say that, you're going to jinx us.'

"Then he nearly dropped me and I was like 'oh s***' what's gone on and when I looked at him I saw him holding his face. I said 'stop messing about' and laughed, then he removed his hand from his face and there was blood everywhere."

Rebekah told The Sun newspaper she "nearly passed out" at the sight of the blood

"I felt horrific, but he was so sympathetic. He was more worried about me than himself," she continued. "He kept saying 'it wasn't your fault', but even though he says that you know it was totally your fault. If you'd done it right it would never have happened.

"But we've been doing this for a few months not years, so accidents are going to happen."

Dancing On Ice will air at 6PM on Sunday nights on ITV from 17 January.

Picture: ITV