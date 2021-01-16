Watch Dancing On Ice celebrities as they take to ice for the first time

Here's a first look at the Dancing On Ice 2021 celebrities on the ice for the first time.

The brand new series of Dancing On Ice will launch on Sunday, 17 January

But before then, you can see a first look at how this year's celebs are getting on in training.

The video below follows the celebrities and their professional partners as they hit the ice for the very first time.

And there are more than a few trips, falls and other painful moments...

The 12 celebs on Dancing On Ice this year include Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, Corrie's Faye Brookes, musician & host Myleene Klass, rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr, TV personality Rebekah Vardy and radio DJ Sonny Jay.

They're joined by The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers, singer & actress Denise Van Outen, Emmerdale actor Joe-Warren Plant, comic Rufus Hound, Olympic athlete Colin Jackson and skier Graham Bell.

Hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the series will start on Sunday, 17 January at 6PM on ITV and continue weekly.

Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman will once again make up behind the judges' desk.

The show will start with six skaters performing in each of the two episodes with the judges then marking the routines. Viewers will then vote for their favourite.

The lowest ranked couples from each of the opening two shows will face-off in the first skate-off of the series, where one will head home.

