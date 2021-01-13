Dancing On Ice professional Yebin Mok has been forced to pull out of the first live show.

Yebin, who is partnered with Olympic skier Graham Bell, suffered a "freak accident" in training.

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield revealed the news on This Morning.

Holly said: "This week Graham Bell and his partner Yebin had a freak accident which resulted in her having a laceration on her leg."

Phillip added: "We had a Zoom meeting yesterday with the team and they showed us a picture that we can not show you on TV.

"Holly couldn't even look at it, she had to look away - and it was a very nasty stab wound from an ice blade. You could see the tendons, it's a very dangerous show."

Dancing On Ice said in a statement: "After an accident in training on Monday, Yebin unfortunately needs to take time off the ice to recuperate and heal.

"We’re wishing her a speedy recovery and hope to see her back in action soon."

Advertisements

As a result of the injury, Graham is now training with a new pro partner and will not skate in this weekend's first live show.

Actor Rufus Hound and his pro partner Robin Johnstone will take their place in the line up, with half of the twelve couples skating on Sunday night.

Graham will take to the ice next Sunday evening with the other remaining celebrity couples.

Also confirmed for this year's Dancing On Ice are Reality star Billie Faiers, soap star Joe-Warren Plant, Ex-Corrie star Faye Brookes, singer & actress Denise Van Outen, presenter Myleene Klass and actor and singer Jason Donovan.

They're joined by Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, radio DJ Sonny Jay, actor Rufus Hound, musician Lady Leshurr, and TV personality Rebekah Vardy.

Dancing On Ice starts Sunday night at 6PM on ITV.

Advertisements

Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman and Torvill and Dean will all be back behind the judges' desk.

Picture: Matt Frost/ITV