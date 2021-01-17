Dancing On Ice 2021: Watch all of week 1's live performances

Here are all of the performances from this week's Dancing On Ice live show for you to watch.

This Sunday night saw the first set of six couples performing live for the first time.

Their routines were all scored by the judges before viewers had their chance to vote for their favourite ahead of the first skate off.

Here are all the performances plus the marks from judges Ashley Banjo, John Barrowman, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean respectively.

Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman

Song: Moondance - Michael Buble - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6, 6, 6.5, 6.5

Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer

Song: Sucker - Jonas Brothers - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6, 6.5, 6, 6.5,

Denise Van Outen & Matt Evers

Song: Proud Mary - Tina Turner - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6.5, 6, 6, 6.5

Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield

Song: Salute - Little Mix - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6.5, 6, 6, 6.5

Rufus Hound & Robin Johnstone

Song: Think About Things - Daði Freyr - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6.5, 6, 5.5, 5.5

Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan

Song: Alive - Sia - Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music

Judges' marks: 6, 6, 6.5, 6.5

After all six couples performed and had their routines marked by the judges, the viewers voted for their favourite before the bottom couple were revealed. This was Lady Leshurr and her pro partner Brendyn. They'll face the first skate off of the series next week.

They'll be against whichever couple finishes bottom in next Sunday's show, meaning no one left tonight.

Dancing On Ice 2021 continues Sunday nights on ITV.

Next Sunday the remaining six celebs will take to the ice.

