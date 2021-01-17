Dancing On Ice 2021 results! First celebrity in the skate off revealed

Lady Leshurr will face the first Dancing On Ice 2021 skate off following tonight's live results.

Over the first two weekends, the 12 contestants on the line up will be split in two.

Performing tonight were Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman, Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer and Denise Van Outen & Matt Evers.

Joining them were Rufus Hound & Robin Johnstone, Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield and Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo marked the celebs out of 10.

Then in a new twist the judges awarded one couple a 'golden ticket' straight through to the next round. The judges gave the golden ticket to Rufus & Robin, seeing them go into Musicals week.

Viewers could then vote for their favourite of the remaining five couples with the results combined with the judges' marks to determine the bottom placed couple.

This week that was Lady Leshurr & Brendyn. They will therefore have to skate again and face elimination next Sunday meaning no one left tonight.

They'll face the celebrity skater who ranks bottom of next weekend's scores and votes.

The remaining six celebs and their pros - Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini; Billie Shepherd & Mark Hanretty; Graham Bell & Karina Manta; Sonny Jay & Angela Egan; Myleene Klass & Lukasz Różycki and Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman - will perform live next Sunday night.

In the skate-off, the two celebs will perform a 'Save Me Skate' and the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it'll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2021 airs Sunday nights on ITV.