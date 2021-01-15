Here is this week's Dancing On Ice 2021 line up of contestants and the music they'll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice makes its return to TV screens for a brand new series this weekend.

Legendary skating duo Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will be reunited with original hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on the show that sees celebrity skaters take to the ice in a bid to dance and dazzle their way to glory.

Torvill and Dean will both sit on a revamped ice panel alongside Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

Six contestants will kick off Sunday's opening live show, each dancing a debut routine on the ice together with their professional partners.

Dancing On Ice 2021 Week 1 line up

Jason Donovan & Alexandra Schauman

Moondance - Michael Buble

Joe-Warren Plant & Vanessa Bauer

Sucker - Jonas Brothers

Denise Van Outen & Matt Evers

Proud Mary - Tina Turner

Rufus Hound & Robin Johnstone

Think About Things - Daði Freyr

Lady Leshurr & Brendyn Hatfield

Salute - Little Mix

Rebekah Vardy & Andy Buchanan

Alive - Sia

At the end of each routine the judges will award their marks and scores before viewers can vote for their favourite.

Once the judges scores have been combined with the viewer's votes, the bottom couple will be revealed. They'll face the first skate off of the series, next weekend.

The remaining six celebs and their pros - Colin Jackson CBE & Klabera Komini, Billie Shepherd & Mark Hanretty, Graham Bell & Karina Manta, Sonny Jay & Angela Egan, Myleene Klass & Lukasz Różycki, Faye Brookes & Hamish Gaman - will skate next weekend.

The bottom ranked skaters from the first two weekends will then face off in the skate off.

They'll perform again before the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote.

As well as all that there will be a spectacular opening performance featuring all of the Dancing On Ice 2021 celebrities and skating professionals.

Dancing On Ice 2021 airs from 6PM Sunday night on ITV.

The show then continues Sundays throughout the New Year and Spring.