Dancing On Ice's Faye Brookes on headbangers and her biggest fear

Dancing On Ice's Faye Brookes has revealed all on joining Dancing On Ice.

Actress Faye is one of twelve Dancing On Ice 2021 contestants and will skate for the first time on Sunday.

Advertisements

On why she signed up for the show, Faye shared: "I think it’s coming away with a skill really. I think it’s a really hard sport and I can’t wait to skate for Torvill and Dean! I’m so nervous. I want to impress them, I want them to think I’m good.

"I definitely know that this is a skill that I will hold onto for life. That’s an unbelievable opportunity and why wouldn’t anyone want to do that? Yes, I’m going to fall over and I’ll make mistakes but I just love the idea that I’m going to learn an amazing new skill."

Faye went on to say her biggest fear was "the idea of failing".

She explained: "I am a nightmare when it comes to anything that I want to succeed at. I want to do my very best, I want to give it my all, I don’t want to waste a second of it.

"Everybody knows that I have trained as a dancer but I don’t know if I can dance on ice so this is going to be a real test to me personally.

Advertisements

"Also, I’m not hiding behind a character so I’ll feel quite vulnerable as the general public, for the first time, see me for me and watch me going through that journey. I just want to give it my all.

"I’m not afraid to fall over, that’s at the bottom of my list. I don’t mind if I get on the ice and I’m like Bambi but I hope I can get to grips with it all and find my style and just do my best with the challenge that’s ahead."

Faye revealed she does have some past ice skating experience, saying: "My dad used to play ice hockey so we’d get on the ice with him as kids. Telling him today that I was getting my boots was quite exciting.

"This is going to be really nice for him because it’s something we enjoyed as kids and I don’t get to see my dad that often because he works away on the oil rigs. Ice skating for me was a childhood lovely memory so to now do it as a competition is beyond all my wildest dreams."

Faye describes herself as "a bit of an adrenaline junkie" and wants to do the headbanger saying: "Life’s too short, give it a go."

Advertisements

She added: "I’m super competitive, I’m in it to win it. I’m not doing a competition for the sake of it. I’m in it because I want to absorb everything, learn this incredible new skill and I don’t want to waste it. So, yes, I’d love to win!"

Dancing On Ice 2021 airs Sunday nights on ITV at 6PM from 17 January.