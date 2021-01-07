Dancing On Ice 2021 start date as ITV say show will go ahead

ITV has confirmed Dancing On Ice 2021 won't be cancelled due to the new lockdown.

Strict safety measures have been put in place to ensure the new series will go ahead.

Dancing On Ice 2021 will start on Sunday, 17 January at 6PM on ITV.

Episodes will then continue weekly, with a number of changes in place to keep the show Covid-safe.

Alongside mask use, social distancing measures and regular testing, there will be no live audience in the studio. The celebrities and their pro partners will sit at socially distanced cabaret-style tables.

Judges Torvill & Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman will sit at a lengthened judges' table with perspex dividers between them.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Everyone needs a bit of glitz and glamour in their lives right now and TV shows are doing their best to stay on air and be safe."

They added: “ITV showed they could do it with I’m A Celebrity and now they’re doing it again with Dancing On Ice."

Those on the official line up for Dancing On Ice's latest season are singer & actress Denise Van Outen, actress Faye Brookes, actor and singer Jason Donovan, musician & host Myleene Klass, soap actor Joe-Warren Plant and The Mummy Diaries star Billie Faiers.

They're joined by musician Lady Leshurr, comic Rufus Hound, Olympic skier Graham Bell, Olympian Colin Jackson, Capital FM's Sonny Jay and TV personality Rebekah Vardy.