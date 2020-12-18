Dancing On Ice 2021 is on its way to ITV - here's all you need to know.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will be back to present a brand new series of Dancing On Ice on ITV in the new year.

Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will resume their roles as judges.

When does Dancing On Ice start?

The new series of Dancing On Ice will launch on Sunday, 17 January on ITV.

Episodes will air weekly both on TV and online via the ITV Hub.

You can watch a first look promo trailer from the 2021 series below...

Who's on the Dancing On Ice line up?

The celebrities heating up the ice this year include Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, soap actor Joe-Warren Plant, TV personality Billie Faiers, Corrie's Faye Brookes, singer & actress Denise Van Outen and musician & presenter Myleene Klass.

They're joined by actor Rufus Hound, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, rapper Lady Leshurr, Olympian Colin Jackson, Olympic skier Graham Bell and Capital FM's Sonny Jay.

The professionals on the 2021 series include returning skaters Matt Evers, Alexandra Schauman and husband Lukasz Różycki, Mark Hanretty, Hamish Gaman, Brendyn Hatfield and Vanessa Bauer. Dancing on Ice alumni Andy Buchanan and Robin Johnstone also return this series.

New additions to the DOI professionals line up for 2021 are professional coach and Disney on Ice star, Angela Egan; Klabera Komini, who joins as the reigning champion of Dancing on Ice in the Netherlands; and member of the UK coaching elite and co-founder of Ice Theatre, Yebin Mok.

Completing the line-up are former competitive skaters and Cirque Du Soleil performers Karina Manta and skating partner Joe Johnson.

New for 2021 will be a golden ticket twist. In the first two weeks, the judges will have the power to put one couple per week straight through to the third live show so they avoid the first elimination.

DANCING ON ICE, ITV, FROM 17TH JANUARY

