Dancing On Ice reveals new golden ticket twist for 2021 series

Dancing On Ice is to introduce a new golden ticket twist for the 2021 series.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby return to present Dancing On Ice on ITV in the new year.

Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will resume their roles as judges.

The celebrities heating up the ice this year include Neighbours legend Jason Donovan, soap actor Joe-Warren Plant, TV personality Billie Faiers, Corrie's Faye Brookes, singer & actress Denise Van Outen and musician & presenter Myleene Klass.

They're joined by actor Rufus Hound, TV personality Rebekah Vardy, rapper Lady Leshurr, Olympian Colin Jackson, Olympic skier Graham Bell and Capital FM's Sonny Jay.

As always, six of the celebrity skaters and their partners will compete in the series’ opener and the remaining six will compete in the following week’s show.

However, in a voting twist for the next series, the judges will have the power to award a newly created Golden Ticket. For the first two weeks only, a couple per week will receive this honour which saves them from the vote and guarantees them graduation straight through to the third show of the series.

From this week forward the entire remaining cast will be skating each week for survival in the competition.

The celebrities skating live with their professional partners will be giving their all to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

Those professional partners are Matt Evers, Alexandra Schauman and husband Lukasz Różycki, Mark Hanretty, Hamish Gaman, Brendyn Hatfield and Vanessa Bauer. Dancing on Ice alumni Andy Buchanan and Robin Johnstone return this series.

New additions to the line up are professional coach and Disney on Ice star, Angela Egan; Klabera Komini, who joins as the reigning champion of Dancing on Ice in the Netherlands; and member of the UK coaching elite and co-founder of Ice Theatre, Yebin Mok.

Completing the line-up are former competitive skaters and Cirque Du Soleil performers Karina Manta and skating partner Joe Johnson.

Dancing On Ice will start on ITV in the New Year.

Meanwhile, a new Dancing On Ice spin-off has been announced to accompany the new series.

A celebration of Dancing On Ice through the years, The Greatest Show on Ice will relive the most memorable moments in the show’s history.

The three episodes will chart the competition from its very inception, the mini-series will take in all the drama, the shaky first steps as the celebrities’ blades first hit the ice, the falls, the clashes with the judges and the immense achievements.

