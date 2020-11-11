Dancing On Ice's Torvill & Dean to front ITV climate change documentary

ITV has announced a one-off climate change documentary featuring ice skaters Torvill & Dean.

Dancing on Thin Ice with Torvill & Dean is a special 90-minute film which will see Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean travel to Alaska on an extraordinary quest to fulfil a life-long dream that also provides a first-hand insight into the effects of climate change.

ITV tease: "The Olympic champions have spent a remarkable 45 years on the ice together – but astonishingly they’ve never skated in the great outdoors. Jayne and Chris recall how as children they were inspired by a mural in Nottingham ice rink showing skaters on a frozen mountain lake.

"Ever since, they’ve wanted to skate free in nature, rather than around in circles on artificial ice. Now they’re heading to Alaska to make that dream come true.

"But luck is against them – in Alaska’s hottest year on record there is not a lot of ice to be found. The effects of global warming on the environment are already being felt. So Jayne and Chris’s travels into the remote wilderness will become a hunt for wild ice, skating wherever they can, as they seek to find the perfect place to dance a special Bolero.

"From train to husky sled, from frozen lakes to glaciers, it will be a spectacular journey."

Jayne said: “I’ve always dreamed of being out in nature, skating outside and this was the most perfect opportunity to achieve that, whilst also seeing the reality of climate change with our own eyes.”

Chris added: “This is an extraordinary chance for us to skate out in the open with no constraints or the barriers of a rink. To discover how quickly the ice is disappearing is truly devastating. We hope it will be a reminder not to take our precious planet for granted.”

Stephen Fry will narrate the film which will be directed by Emma Frank and produced by Wingspan Productions.

Jo Clinton-Davis, Controller of Factual at ITV, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing this festive treat to ITV viewers this winter. Jayne and Chris are genuine skating icons and in pursuit of a dream that inspired their careers. In this film they will be searching wild Alaska for the perfect ice-skating setting - in a world where the ice is rapidly disappearing. With breathtaking scenery and their usual exquisite attention to detail, their unique performance is not to be missed.”

Dancing on Thin Ice with Torvill & Dean will air later this year on ITV.

Viewers inspired by the show to reduce their own impact on the environment will be encouraged to go online to a bespoke ITV website for tips on how to measure and reduce their carbon footprints.