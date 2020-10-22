Dancing On Ice early favourites revealed as celebs start training

The early favourites on Dancing On Ice have been revealed with the 2021 line up now confirmed.

ITV has announced its new Dancing On Ice line up with the celebs already in intense rehearsals with the show's professionals.

Currently singer and actor Jason Donovan is looking like the one to beat but he may face some surprise competition.

Actor and comedian Rufus Hound is the latest celebrity being fancied for a shock win in the new series of Dancing On Ice after speculative bets were placed on him.

The Celebrity Juice regular has tumbled into 33/1 from 50/1 and although he remains an outsider amongst the twelve contestants, punters were happy to snap up his generous odds.

Former Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson is an icon of British athletics and punters reckon he will be as good on the ice as he was on the track. Bookmakers BoyleSports trimmed the well-known athlete into 8/1 from 16/1 last week.

Other movers include presenter Denise Van Outen, who was 11/2 but has shortened into the 9/2 second favourite, while Myleene Klass is 5/1 from 6/1.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Comedian Rufus Hound may be an outsider but punters are giving him a chance as we have received some speculative support for him to become King of the ice.

"Rufus is now 33/1 from 50/1 while former Olympic athlete Colin Jackson is 8/1 from 16/1.”

Dancing on Ice 2021 odds

4 Jason Donovan

9-2 Denise Van Outen

5 Myleene Klass

6 Sonny Jay

7 Graham Bell

8 Joe-Warren Plant

8 Colin Jackson

9 Rebekah Vardy

12 Faye Brookes

16 Billie Shepard

25 Lady Leshurr

33 Rufus Hound

Dancing On Ice will air on ITV in the New Year.

Picture: ITV/Matt Frost