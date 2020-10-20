Dancing On Ice 2021 couples: Celebrity and pro pairings revealed

The Dancing On Ice celebrity and pro couples have been revealed for 2021.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in the New Year for a brand new series.

A total of 12 celebrities will be skating to impress the ice panel, consisting of skating legends Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and new judge John Barrowman, as well as the viewers at home.

Previously the full line up of pro skaters were revealed, with some familiar faces from the past series returning alongside a number of new skaters.

Now the full list of pairings have been confirmed...

Dancing On Ice celebrity and pro couples

12 brand new contestants on Dancing On Ice 2021 were revealed earlier this year. Meet them and their pro partners below...

Myleene Klass - Lukasz Rozycki

Jason Donovan - Alexandra Schauman

Denise Van Outen - Matt Evers

Joe-Warren Plant - Vanessa Bauer

Faye Brookes - Hamish Gaman

Billie Faiers - Mark Hanretty

Graham Bell - Yebin Mok

Lady Leshurr - Brendyn Hatfield

Sonny Jay - Angela Egan

Rebekah Vardy - Andy Buchanan

Rufus Hound - Robin Johnstone

Colin Jackson - Klabera Komini

The new series of DOI will launch in 2021.

Fronted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield the show usually airs on Sunday evenings from January.

Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will return to behind the judges' desk.

As always, in each episode a cast of twelve celebs will hit the rink live with their pro skaters in a bid to win over the judges.

DOI airs on ITV.

Picture: ITV

