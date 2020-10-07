Dancing on Ice has confirmed its professional skaters for 2021.

The new professionals line up includes a number of returning faces and new names who will be pairing up with this year’s celebrities ahead of the forthcoming 2021 series.

Advertisements

Dancing on Ice regular Matt Evers, who has been a part of the show since it launched on ITV in 2006 will be returning to the ice alongside series favourites Alexandra Schauman and husband Lukasz Rozycki, Mark Hanretty, Hamish Gaman, Brendyn Hatfield and Vanessa Bauer who will be taking their place alongside the class of 2021.

They'll be joined by former Dancing On Ice alumni Andy Buchanan and wife Robin Johnstone who both return to the ice. Andy previously skated with Anthea Turner (2013) and Zaraah Abrahams (2014), whilst Robin partnered Gareth Thomas (2013) and Joe Pasquale (2014).

Meanwhile, new additions to the line-up are professional coach and Disney On Ice star Angela Egan and Klabera Komini, who is joining the cast as the current reigning champion from Dancing On Ice in the Netherlands.

Also on the new professional cast is Yebin Mok, who is a member of the UK coaching elite and co-founder of Ice Theatre. Yebin is married to last year’s professional skater, Doctor and Orthopaedic surgeon Tom Naylor.

Advertisements

Completing the line-up are former competitive skaters and Cirque Du Soleil performers Karina Manta and skating partner Joe Johnson, who will lead the professional group performances.

All of the celebrity and professional skating partnerships will be confirmed in due course.

Confirmed celebrity names for this year's Dancing On Ice are actor Jason Donovan, musician & presenter Myleene Klass, actress Faye Brookes, soap star Joe-Warren Plant and singer & actress Denise Van Outen.

They're joined by rapper & singer-songwriter Lady Leshurr, actor Rufus Hound, Olympic hurdler Colin Jackson, radio DJ Sonny Jay, TV personality Rebekah Vardy and skier Graham Bell.

Advertisements

Dancing On Ice returns to our screens in 2021.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby once again return to present the show and the expert panel of Torvill and Dean, John Barrowman and Ashley Banjo will all resume their roles as judges.

More on: Dancing On Ice 2021